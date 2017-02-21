版本:
2017年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Cellect announces positive clinical trial results

Feb 21 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd

* Cellect announces positive clinical trial results

* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd - announced today positive final results from its clinical trial of apograft in healthy donors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
