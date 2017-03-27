版本:
BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology announces "successful" first cancer patient stem cell transplant

March 27 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd :

* Cellect announces "successful" first cancer patient stem cell transplant

* Gets green light from DSMB board for enrolling additional 2 cancer patients for Apograft™ transplantation treatments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
