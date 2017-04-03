版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology receives formal notice of intention to grant for a patent from European patent office

April 3 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd:

* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
