公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology receives Russian patent covering any device and method using Apograft

June 14 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd

* Following the US, Cellect receives Russian patent covering any device and method using cellect's flagship technology - the Apograft™ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
