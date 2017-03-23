版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology reports qtrly loss per share $0.007

March 23 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd:

* Cellect biotechnology provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.007 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
