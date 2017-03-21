版本:
BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences gets patent Grant for PET Imaging PDC

March 21 Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* Cellectar Biosciences - United States patent and trademark office has granted a method of use patent for CLR 124, company's cancer imaging agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
