BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences initiates NCI-supported phase ii trial of CLR 131

March 30 Cellectar Biosciences Inc:
* After much anticipation, Cellectar Biosciences initiates
NCI-supported phase ii trial of CLR 131 in multiple myeloma and
other blood cancers
* Cellectar Biosciences-study will be conducted in up to 15
centers in U.S. for patients with variety of orphan-designated
relapse or refractory hematologic cancers
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - Cellectar will receive
approximately $2 million in a non-dilutive grant to help fund
trial from national cancer institute
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - initial efficacy data from
study expected as early as second half of 2017
