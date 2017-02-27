BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences provides phase I trial update of CLR 131

Feb 27 Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences provides phase I trial update of CLR 131 in multiple myeloma: median progression-free survival extends to 133 days, median overall survival reaches 17.7 months

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - data from cohort 3 show that 25 mci/m(2) dose was safe and well tolerated

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - based on these results, look forward to providing full cohort 3 data update and imminent initiation of phase II clinical trial