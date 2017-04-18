版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences receives Japanese patent for CLR 131 and CLR 125

April 18 Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences receives Japanese patent for CLR 131 and CLR 125 for treatment of cancer stem cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
