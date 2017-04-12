版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Cellectis to explore possible IPO of Calyxt

April 12 Cellectis Sa

* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.

* No decisions have been taken at this point on structure or timing of any IPO

* Is exploring possibility of an initial public offering (ipo) of a minority interest in its plant sciences business, Calyxt, inc

* No assurance can be given that an IPO will be pursued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
