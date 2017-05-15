版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-Cellular Biomedicine adds second clinical site in the expansion of CAR-T Phase I clinical trial

May 15 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc

* Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) announces the addition of a second clinical site in the expansion of its Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) Phase I clinical trial for its CARD-1 trial in patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

* Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - on track to share topline clinical data in Q4 of this year as it becomes available from CARD-1 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐