BRIEF-Cellular Biomedicine, GE Healthcare Life Sciences China established strategic research collaboration

April 10 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc

* Cellular Biomedicine - co, GE Healthcare Life Sciences China established strategic research collaboration

* Cellular Biomedicine - collaboration to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
