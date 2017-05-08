版本:
BRIEF-Cellular Biomedicine Q1 net loss per share $0.43

May 8 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc:

* Cellular Biomedicine Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business highlights

* Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - qtrly net loss per share $ 0.43

* Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of march 31, 2017 were $33.4 million compared to $39.3 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
