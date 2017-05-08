BRIEF-Cellular Biomedicine Q1 net loss per share $0.43

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc:
* Cellular Biomedicine Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business highlights
* Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - qtrly net loss per share $ 0.43
* Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of march 31, 2017 were $33.4 million compared to $39.3 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.