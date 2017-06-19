版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Celsion announces $5.4 million registered direct offering

June 19 Celsion Corp

* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering

* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering

* Celsion corp - entered agreements with several institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of approximately $5.4 million of shares of common stock

* Celsion corp - agreed to sell about 2 million shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants at a price of $2.75 per common share or warrant share

* Celsion - estimated net proceeds from sale of shares of stock or pre-funded warrants in registered direct offering are expected to be about $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐