BRIEF-Celsion Corp files to withdraw stock and warrants offering

June 16 Celsion Corp

* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing

* Celsion - As per co's amended S-1 form on June 15, offering had been for 2.45 million shares of co's common stock and warrants to purchase 4.1 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2sGxxWr) Further company coverage:
