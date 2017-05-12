BRIEF-Celsion Corp reports Q1 loss share per $0.12

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Celsion Corp-
* Celsion Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Q1 loss share per $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celsion Corp - research and development costs were relatively constant at $3.5 million and $3.4 million in first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively
* Celsion Corp - plans to activate 5 additional clinical trial sites in vietnam by q2 of 2017 for optima study
* Celsion Corp - company ended q1 of 2017 with $4.5 million of total cash and cash equivalents
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project