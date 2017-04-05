版本:
BRIEF-Celsion Corp says selling stockholders may offer up to 5.1 mln shares of common stock - SEC Filing

April 5 Celsion Corp

* Celsion Corp - Selling stockholders may offer up to 5.1 million shares of common stock, issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ncs2N9] Further company coverage:
