BRIEF-Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy

Feb 27 Celsion Corp

* Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy at the ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium

* Celsion Corp - in first twelve patients dosed in ovation study, GEN-1 plus standard chemotherapy produced impressive clinical results

* Celsion Corp - Celsion expects to complete enrollment and treatment phase of ovation study early in Q2

* Celsion - expects to report final data from ovation study , including translational data for all patients, by end of Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
