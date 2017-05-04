版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Celsion updates clinical data from the ovation study

May 4 Celsion Corp:

* Celsion updates clinical data from the ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients

* Celsion - of five evaluable patients in first two cohorts who have been on study for over one year, only one patient's cancer progressed after 11.7 months

* Also reported preliminary translational research findings from first four patient cohorts

* Translational research findings demonstrate that GEN-1 in ovarian cancer patients is biologically active Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
