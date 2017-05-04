BRIEF-Celsion updates clinical data from the ovation study

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Celsion Corp:
* Celsion updates clinical data from the ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
* Celsion - of five evaluable patients in first two cohorts who have been on study for over one year, only one patient's cancer progressed after 11.7 months
* Also reported preliminary translational research findings from first four patient cohorts
* Translational research findings demonstrate that GEN-1 in ovarian cancer patients is biologically active Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.