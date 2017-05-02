BRIEF-Celyad grants to Novartis a non-exclusive license for its allogeneic TCR-Deficient CAR-T Cells Patents

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 2 Celyad Sa:
* Celyad grants to Novartis a non-exclusive license for its allogeneic TCR-Deficient CAR-T Cells Patents
* This license agreement is related to two targets currently under development by Novartis
* Under the terms of the agreement Celyad receives an upfront payment and is eligible to receive success based clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments
* If all success based milestones are achieved, Celyad is eligible to receive payments, including the upfront payment, totalling $96 million
* In addition, Celyad will receive single digit royalties based on net sales of the licensed target associated products
* Novartis has the option to extend the agreement to additional targets and/or to convert its license into an exclusive license. Celyad retains all rights to grant further licenses to third parties for the use of allogeneic CAR-T cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).