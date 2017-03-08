版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 15:07 BJT

BRIEF-Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in US

March 8 Celyad SA:

* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐