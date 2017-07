July 25 (Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG:

* ‍Net Income of Chf 69.4 Million in First Half-Year 2017​

* h1 ‍Net Revenues Decreased by 3% to Chf 192.3 Million​

* H1 ‍NET INTEREST INCOME DECLINED BY 8% TO CHF 138.6 MILLION​

* ‍Confirms Original Guidance Provided in February 2017​

* H1 ‍NET INCOME OF CHF 69.4 MILLION AFTER TAX OR CHF 2.46 PER SHARE​