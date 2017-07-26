FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cemex Q2 net income was $289 mln
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点23分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Cemex Q2 net income was $289 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv:

* Cemex sab de cv says net income was u.s.$289 million in q2 of 2017, an increase of 41% compared to same period last year

* Total debt plus perpetual notes decreased by u.s.$676 million during quarter

* Cemex sab de cv says operating ebitda decreased during quarter by 8% on a like-to-like basis, to u.s.$696 million.

* Cemex sab de cv says net sales in operations in mexico increased 5% on a like-to-like basis in q2 of 2017 to u.s.$810 million

* Cemex sab de cv says cemex's operations in united states reported net sales of u.s.$916 million in q2 of 2017, increase of 4% on a like-to-like basis from same period in 2016

* In europe, net sales for q2 of 2017 increased 2% on a like-to-like and on a year-over-year basis to u.s.$934 million

* Consolidated net sales reached u.s.$3.6 bln during q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

