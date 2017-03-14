版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Cemex Sab De Cv announces launch of Cemex Ventures

March 15 Cemex Sab De Cv

* Cemex Sab De Cv- announced today launch of Cemex Ventures, company's open innovation and venture capital unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
