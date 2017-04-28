版本:
BRIEF-Cempra Q1 loss per share $0.44

April 28 Cempra Inc

* Cempra reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.44

* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, Cempra reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.44 per share

* As of March 31, 2017, Cempra had cash and equivalents of $202.8 million and 52.4 million shares outstanding

* Expects research and corporate expenses to trend significantly downward beginning in Q2 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
