BRIEF-Cempra Q1 loss per share $0.44

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Cempra Inc
* Cempra reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.44
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, Cempra reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.44 per share
* As of March 31, 2017, Cempra had cash and equivalents of $202.8 million and 52.4 million shares outstanding
Expects research and corporate expenses to trend significantly downward beginning in Q2 of this year
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes