版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Cempra withdraws solithromycin marketing authorization application in Europe

March 28 Cempra Inc:

* Cempra withdraws solithromycin marketing authorization application in Europe

* Based on day 120 questions Cempra received from EMA, company believes additional data would be required

* Cempra - by withdrawing MAA at this time, it will allow co to align strategy to provide additional data to EMA, U.S. FDA to support potential approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐