BRIEF-Cempra withdraws solithromycin marketing authorization application in Europe

* Cempra withdraws solithromycin marketing authorization application in Europe

* Based on day 120 questions Cempra received from EMA, company believes additional data would be required

* Cempra - by withdrawing MAA at this time, it will allow co to align strategy to provide additional data to EMA, U.S. FDA to support potential approval