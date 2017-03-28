BRIEF-Cempra withdraws solithromycin marketing authorization application in Europe

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Cempra Inc:
* Cempra withdraws solithromycin marketing authorization application in Europe
* Based on day 120 questions Cempra received from EMA, company believes additional data would be required
* Cempra - by withdrawing MAA at this time, it will allow co to align strategy to provide additional data to EMA, U.S. FDA to support potential approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.