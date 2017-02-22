版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Cemtrex issued response in relation to blog post by short sellers on the Seeking Alphawebsite

Feb 22 Cemtrex Inc

* Cemtrex (CETX) responds to false, misleading blog post on Seeking Alpha

* "Cemtrex categorically refutes any allegations of wrong-doing by company, its directors, officers and management" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
