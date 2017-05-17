版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Cemtrex says received more than $21 mln in new orders in April

May 17 Cemtrex Inc

* Cemtrex Inc says received more than $21 million in new orders during month of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
