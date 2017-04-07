BRIEF-Cenovus achieves key acquisition financing milestones

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 6 Cenovus Energy Inc:
* Cenovus achieves key acquisition financing milestones
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* Cenovus Energy - issuing common shares to conocophillips and intends to use portion of existing cash on hand and available credit facility capacity to help finance acquisition
* Has fully committed bridge financing in place to manage timing differences in funding of transaction
* Cenovus Energy Inc - on closing of acquisition, company anticipates having approximately $4 billion in remaining liquidity, including $1 billion in cash on hand
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus expects to have capacity to generate 2018 free funds flow of approximately $500 million in a US$50 WTI price environment
* As part of plan to deleverage, strengthen balance sheet t, co expects to make additional asset divestitures as required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to begin talks with dealers on a transition plan this week after co decided to stop sales of cars in India
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.