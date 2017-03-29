BRIEF-Cenovus announces $3 bln bought-deal offering of common shares

March 29 Cenovus Energy Inc:
* Cenovus announces $3.0 billion bought-deal offering of
common shares
* Cenovus Energy Inc - entered into a bought-deal financing
agreement to sell 187.5 million common shares at a price of
$16.00 per share
* Cenovus Energy Inc - if over-allotment option is exercised
in full, gross proceeds from offering will be approximately
$3.45 billion.
* Cenovus Energy - intends to use net proceeds from offering
to finance portion of cash consideration payable by for purchase
of assets from ConocoPhillips
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: