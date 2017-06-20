BRIEF-Cenovus CEO Brian Ferguson to retire

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc:
* Cenovus president & Chief Executive Officer Brian Ferguson to retire
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Brian Ferguson will be retiring as an officer and director of company on October 31, 2017
* Says board will engage immediately in a broad global search for a new president & chief executive officer
* Cenovus Energy Inc - following retirement at end of October, Ferguson will continue in transition advisor role reporting to board chair till March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.