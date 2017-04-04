版本:
BRIEF-Cenovus prices $2.9 billion offering of senior notes

April 4 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus prices US$2.9 billion offering of senior notes

* Cenovus Energy Inc - Offering is part of co's previously announced financing plan to fund purchase of assets in Western Canada from ConocoPhillips

* Cenovus Energy Inc - Offering is expected to close on or about April 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
