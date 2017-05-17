版本:
BRIEF-Cenovus says completed purchase of ConocoPhillips Canada assets

May 17 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Says completed acquisition of ConocoPhillips western Canadian assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)
