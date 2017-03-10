版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Centene CEO Neidorff's total 2016 compensation $22 mln

March 10 Centene Corp

* CEO Michael Neidorff's total 2016 compensation was $22 million versus $20.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
