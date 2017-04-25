BRIEF-Centene Corporation says Q1 earnings per share $0.79

April 25 Centene Corp

* Centene Corporation reports 2017 first quarter results & updates 2017 guidance

* Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q1 revenue $11.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.4 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance

* Health Benefits Ratio (HBR) of 87.6% for Q1 of 2017, compared to 88.7% in Q1 of 2016

* March 31, 2017 managed care membership of 12.1 million, an increase of 605,000 members, or 5% over 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $11,724 million versus $6,953 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.50 - $ 4.90

* Sees 2017 total revenues $ 46.0 billion - $ 46.8 billion

* Sees 2017 GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.75 - $ 4.15

* Sees 2017 consolidated Health Benefits Ratio 87.0% - 87.5%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.70, revenue view $46.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly premium and service revenue $11.17 billion versus $6.41 billion