BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces full year 2016 results

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Centennial Resource Development Inc -
* Announces full year 2016 results, year-end 2016 reserves and 2017 operational and financial guidance
* Says announced full year 2017 total capital budget of approximately $543 million
* Achieved net oil production of approximately 10,000 barrels per day ("bbls/d"), as of mid-February 2017
* Says plan to drill and complete approximately 60 to 70 wells during 2017
* Expect to grow 2017 oil production approximately 158% from 5,757 bbls/d in 2016 to 14,850 bbls/d
* Says centennial is targeting total company production growth of 191 pct during 2017
* Expect to increase 2017 total company production by about 191 pct from 8,429 boe/d in 2016 to 24,500 boe/d
* For full year 2017, Centennial has 675.3 mbbls of oil hedged at a weighted average fixed price of $50.41 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.