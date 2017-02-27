BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development to deliver notice of redemption of warrants

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Centennial Resource Development Inc
* Centennial resource development announces its intention to deliver notice of redemption of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing