BRIEF-Centennial Resource increases 2020 oil production target to 60,000 barrels per day

May 1 Centennial Resource Development Inc
* Centennial resource development announces strategic entry
into northern delaware basin and increases 2020 oil production
target to 60,000 barrels per day
* Centennial resource - to buy certain undeveloped acreage
and producing oil and gas properties in northern delaware basin
from gmt exploration company
* Centennial resource development inc - deal for total
consideration of approximately $350 million in cash
* Centennial resource- ro-forma for pending deal, co is
increasing mid-point of its 2017 production guidance to 25,750
boe/d from 24,500 boe/d
* Centennial resource development inc - is raising mid-point
of its 2017 oil production guidance from 14,850 bbls/d to 15,750
bbls/d
* Centennial resource development inc - centennial expects
to add one operated horizontal rig on gmt acreage
* Centennial resource development inc - expects to spud
approximately five gross horizontal wells through year-end on
gmt acreage
* Centennial resource development - raising 2020 production
target to 60,000 barrels of oil per day from previous target of
50,000 bbls/d
* Centennial resource - has increased mid-point of its
full-year 2017 drilling and completion capital expenditure
guidance by approximately $38 million
* Centennial resource-intends to finance purchase price of
deal from gmt through proceeds from one or more capital markets
transactions
* Centennial resource development inc - anticipates that
financing for deal will be leverage neutral on a forward-looking
and pro forma basis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: