BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Inc enters into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Centerpoint Energy Inc:
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - on June 16, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - centerpoint amendment increase aggregate commitments under centerpoint credit agreement from $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - CERC amendment increase aggregate commitments under cerc credit agreement from $600 million to $900 million
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments extend maturity date of commitments from March 3, 2021 to March 3, 2022
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments terminate swingline loan subfacility under each credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2tln7Jr) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.