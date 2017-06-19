版本:
BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Inc enters into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

June 19 Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - on June 16, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - centerpoint amendment increase aggregate commitments under centerpoint credit agreement from $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - CERC amendment increase aggregate commitments under cerc credit agreement from $600 million to $900 million

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments extend maturity date of commitments from March 3, 2021 to March 3, 2022

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments terminate swingline loan subfacility under each credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2tln7Jr) Further company coverage:
