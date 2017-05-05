BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.44

May 5 Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* Centerpoint Energy reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.44 per diluted share; $0.37 per diluted share on a guidance basis

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.25 to $1.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $2,735 million versus. $1,984 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centerpoint energy inc - on a guidance basis, q1 2017 earnings were $0.37 per diluted share