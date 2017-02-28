BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.23

Feb 28 Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* Centerpoint Energy reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.00 per diluted share; $1.16 per diluted share on a guidance basis

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.25 to $1.33

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - company targets upper end of 4-6% earnings growth range for 2018

* Qtrly total revenue $2,081 million versus $1,791 million

* Q4 revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

