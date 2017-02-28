BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-RADA Electronic Industries sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 50 pct
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
Feb 28 Centerpoint Energy Inc:
* Centerpoint Energy reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.00 per diluted share; $1.16 per diluted share on a guidance basis
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.25 to $1.33
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - company targets upper end of 4-6% earnings growth range for 2018
* Qtrly total revenue $2,081 million versus $1,791 million
* Q4 revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Centerpoint Energy Inc- qtrly total revenue $2,081 million versus $1,791 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services
* Agiga Tech - Agiga Tech, unit of Cypress Semiconductor Corp, granted patent for hybrid non-volatile RAM in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: