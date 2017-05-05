版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.44

May 5 Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - qtrly total revenues $2,735 million versus $1,984 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2pNGlrM Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐