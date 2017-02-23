版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 07:09 BJT

BRIEF-Centerra Gold 2016 year-end gold mineral reserves increase to 16 million contained ounces

Feb 23 Centerra Gold Inc:

* Centerra Gold 2016 year-end gold mineral reserves increase to 16 million contained ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
