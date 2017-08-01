FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.08
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
时事要闻
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
国际财经
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 凌晨12点57分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.08

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* Centerra Gold favourably revises 2017 guidance and reports net earnings of $23 million for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $279.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $255.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Produced a total of 195,719 ounces of gold in q2

* Increased its company-wide gold production guidance for the year to 785,000 to 845,000 ounces

* Lowered expected company-wide all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis per ounce sold(ng) guidance to $693 to $747 for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below