BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q4 earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 23 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra gold reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $305.7 million versus $148.3 million
* Gold production for Q4 increased 86% to 248,479 ounces poured, including 200,762 ounces from kumtor, 47,717 ounces from mount milligan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program