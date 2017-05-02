BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports 2017 first quarter net earnings of $57 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 1 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra Gold reports 2017 first quarter net earnings of $57 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $285.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $240 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Centerra Gold Inc - on track to achieve 2017 production and cost guidance
* Qtrly total gold production of 172,644 ounces
* Centerra Gold Inc - continues to advance its discussions with Government of Kyrgyz Republic to resolve all outstanding issues affecting Kumtor project
* Expects to obtain access to Sarytor ore in second half of 2017
* 2,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned for Q2 of 2017
* Centerra Gold - entered into agreements to earn interest in joint venture exploration properties located in Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Sweden and Nicaragua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
