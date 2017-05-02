BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports 2017 first quarter net earnings of $57 million

May 1 Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra Gold reports 2017 first quarter net earnings of $57 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $285.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $240 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centerra Gold Inc - on track to achieve 2017 production and cost guidance

* Qtrly total gold production of 172,644 ounces

* Centerra Gold Inc - continues to advance its discussions with Government of Kyrgyz Republic to resolve all outstanding issues affecting Kumtor project

* Expects to obtain access to Sarytor ore in second half of 2017

* 2,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned for Q2 of 2017

* Centerra Gold - entered into agreements to earn interest in joint venture exploration properties located in Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Sweden and Nicaragua