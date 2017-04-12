BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports casualty at the Kumtor mine

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 12 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra Gold reports casualty at the kumtor mine
* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field
* Centerra Gold - an internal investigation regarding accident has commenced and Kumtor management is working with Kyrgyz regulatory authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm