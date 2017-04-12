版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports casualty at the Kumtor mine

April 12 Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra Gold reports casualty at the kumtor mine

* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field

* Centerra Gold - an internal investigation regarding accident has commenced and Kumtor management is working with Kyrgyz regulatory authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
