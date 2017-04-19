版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports Kumtor Mine receives discharge permit

April 19 Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra Gold reports Kumtor mine receives discharge permit

* Kumtor now has all necessary permits and approvals in place for continuous operations throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
