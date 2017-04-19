BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports Kumtor Mine receives discharge permit

BRIEF-Pacira Pharma says President James Scibetta has resigned
* Pacira pharmaceuticals -james scibetta resigning as president to become ceo of an undisclosed private early-stage oncology company
April 19 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra Gold reports Kumtor mine receives discharge permit
* Kumtor now has all necessary permits and approvals in place for continuous operations throughout 2017
* Dxc technology and at&t to deliver new services to businesses globally
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.425per share