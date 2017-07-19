FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 小时前
BRIEF-Centerra provides update on International Arbitration
2017年7月19日 / 晚上9点34分 / 13 小时前

BRIEF-Centerra provides update on International Arbitration

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra provides update on international arbitration

* Centerra Gold -Arbitrator issued order providing certain interim relief to centerra in its ongoing arbitration against Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC

* Centerra Gold Inc says responses to Centerra's statement of claim are expected to be submitted by Kyrgyz republic and Kyrgyzaltyn in September 2017

* Centerra Gold - ‍arbitrator found that centerra had made out both a prima facie case for arbitrator to take jurisdiction over Arbitration proceeding​

* Centerra Gold says will continue to pursue its claims in its main arbitration proceeding, which was commenced in May 2016 and remains ongoing

* Centerra Gold Inc - Responses to Centerra's statement of claim are expected to be submitted by Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn in September 2017

* Centerra Gold Inc - ‍arbitrator found that centerra had made out a "prima facie case on merits of case"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

