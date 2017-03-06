版本:
BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing

March 6 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing, immediately reduces average borrowing cost on all outstanding debt by 150 basis points

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd - expected to result in at least US$30 million of savings from debt service obligations by end of next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
